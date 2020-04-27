French Formula One Grand Prix cancelled, no fans allowed at Silverstone

The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while spectators will not be allowed at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July, organisers said on Monday.

The Formula One season has yet to start and the French race at the southern circuit is the 10th to be hit by the coronavirus.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event," said French GP managing director Eric Boullier.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said it was disappointing but "we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon".

France has banned major events until the middle of July and also imposed travel restrictions.