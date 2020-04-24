Ntambi Ravele makes way for TSA probe

Ntambi Ravele has decided to step aside to allow the arbitration at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to happen and an investigation from Tennis SA (TSA) to go ahead without her being a board member.

The TSA board said in a statement yesterday that it has unanimously accepted a recommendation, by the its risk, social and ethic committee, that a special independent sub-committee be appointed to review the conduct of both president Gavin Crookes and Ravele as TSA board members with regard to the Sascoc nomination dispute.

This after Ravele alleged that suspended Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks and Crookes had conspired against her in her bid to stand for president at the umbrella body.

TSA said they will now carry out their investigation and will be separate from that of Sascoc as theirs is focused on its two board members.

"The most important thing is the need for us to identify what is wrong in sport and possibly that will influence the sport moving forward," Ravele said yesterday.