Ntambi Ravele makes way for TSA probe
Ntambi Ravele has decided to step aside to allow the arbitration at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to happen and an investigation from Tennis SA (TSA) to go ahead without her being a board member.
The TSA board said in a statement yesterday that it has unanimously accepted a recommendation, by the its risk, social and ethic committee, that a special independent sub-committee be appointed to review the conduct of both president Gavin Crookes and Ravele as TSA board members with regard to the Sascoc nomination dispute.
This after Ravele alleged that suspended Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks and Crookes had conspired against her in her bid to stand for president at the umbrella body.
TSA said they will now carry out their investigation and will be separate from that of Sascoc as theirs is focused on its two board members.
"The most important thing is the need for us to identify what is wrong in sport and possibly that will influence the sport moving forward," Ravele said yesterday.
"If there is wrongdoing, I think it needs to be exposed and that will help us moving forward. I was not forced to take the voluntary leave. I understand very well that there could be conflict of interest if I'm still sitting in the meeting while they are discussing my issues.
"I don't have any problem with staying away."
Ravele added that she remained innocent and that she will cooperate with both the TSA and Sascoc processes.
"I have nothing to hide, I just want the best for sports to happen. It is a good governance issue. You don't have to be forced to do it and that's why I'm quite surprised with Barry [Hendricks] fighting [Sascoc]. You just have to stay aside when the investigation is ongoing."
TSA CEO Richard Glover said they will not guarantee how long the investigation will go and will take their time to investigate the matter and get back to the two parties concerned.
"The TSA review will be separate to the proposed Sascoc arbitration on the matter as we focused on the board member, duties and obligation to TSA and its board. The process has now commenced and both members have taken voluntary leave of absence for the duration of this matter."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.