Sascoc's new interim chief 'to clean up mess'

Having been granted his wish of becoming the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president, Aleck Skhosana will hope to clean up the mess the umbrella body finds itself in as soon as possible.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) boss Skhosana took over as interim chief at Sascoc following the suspension of acting president Barry Hendricks on Wednesday.

By being a board member and Sascoc's second vice-president, Skhosana has now been elevated, something he always desired.

The troubled Sascoc finds itself having to deal with disputes before the elections are held, and Skhosana will have a lot of work trying to rescue's the organisation's reputation.

Among other things, Hendricks has been accused of blocking Tennis SA board member Ntambi Ravele's nomination for the Sascoc presidency. Ravele took the matter to arbitration.