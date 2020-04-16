Suspended Sascoc president slams minister Mthethwa, calls for board to be dissolved

Hendricks has denied the allegation.

The lawyer, advocate Baloyi-Mere, recommended the matter go to arbitration.

In his letter to Mthethwa, Hendricks took issue with the minister for writing to the IOC and inviting them to intervene and resolve what he termed “unhealthy developments around Sascoc”.

In that letter, Mthethwa laid out the allegations against Hendricks and pointed out another controversial issue: that nominees for the Sascoc presidency had been disqualified by the nominations committee. He also accused Hendricks of trying to interfere in the minister’s attempt to resolve the issues by having them brokered.

Hendricks told the minister that his efforts to broker the dispute, however, could be seen as interference.

He also suggested that someone within Sascoc was feeding the ministry with information about his case.

“This of course places me in a terrible position, as you and your office are now discussing confidential board information about me with other board members and seem to have formed an opinion on that basis — and furthermore [are] sharing this confidential information about the organisation and me with outside parties.”

Hendricks pointed out that on the issue of the disqualified nominees, he believed they should all be allowed to enter the election, but that wasn’t up to him.

This too is being investigated independently.

Many of the board members who agreed to suspend Hendricks are planning on standing for the elections.

“It is my considered view that most of the current board members, especially those standing for elections, have a vested interest in the outcome of the arbitrations and therefore are conflicted and should forthwith cease to be involved in any manner or form in trying to resolve them,” Hendricks said in his letter to the sports presidents.