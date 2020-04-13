Jordanian Judoka stays in shape during lockdown by lifting little sister

With no access to gym equipment during the lockdown in Jordan, Olympic hopeful judoka Hadeel Alami has hit upon an unorthodox way to stay in peak condition - using her little sister as a weight during her training routine.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill, including the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics Games to 2021.

"I came up with a training regimen that includes lifting my sister on my back while doing squats.

"I tried by convincing her this was a game... now whenever I mention training she gets excited," the 20-year-old Alami told Reuters.

"She loves it, she thinks I'm playing with her."