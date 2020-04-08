Ex-champ Claude Moshiywa calls for Comrades Marathon to be postponed

Former Comrades Marathon champion Claude Moshiywa has pleaded with the organisers to postpone the event as he feels it won't be ideal to go ahead with the race on June 14.

Following the cancellation of qualifying races due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the popular ultra marathon will go ahead on the set date.

The Comrades Marathon organisers had previously promised to put an end to the uncertainty by April 17. But Moshiywa, who won the marathon in 2013, said it would only be fair for runners if the race was postponed.

"I think they can postpone the marathon to help everyone. In terms of training, there is nothing we can do, if you don't have a spinning bike and a treadmill in your house the only way to prepare for the race is to do some exercises around your yard," Moshiywa said. .

"It is not easy [training in your yard. I have been trying... sometimes you get tempted to just go out of the house, but because President Cyril Ramaphosa has said we have to stay at home, you can't do that. It is quite awkward."