Hilarious | Let’s hope golfer Immelman's wife is still talking to him after this lockdown Tweet

South African golfer and the 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman’s generous sense of humour has provided a lighthearted moment for those battling through self-isolation in light of the novel coronavirus that has locked down the country.

The 40-year-old from Cape Town‚ who has a residence in Florida in the United States‚ cryptically tweeted: “Very sad to report that 1 day into self-isolation and it's upsetting to see my wife standing at the window gazing aimlessly into space‚ tears running down her cheeks. It breaks my heart to see her like this. I have even considered letting her in. But rules are rules @carminita78‚” Immelman tweeted.