Hilarious | Let’s hope golfer Immelman's wife is still talking to him after this lockdown Tweet
South African golfer and the 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman’s generous sense of humour has provided a lighthearted moment for those battling through self-isolation in light of the novel coronavirus that has locked down the country.
The 40-year-old from Cape Town‚ who has a residence in Florida in the United States‚ cryptically tweeted: “Very sad to report that 1 day into self-isolation and it's upsetting to see my wife standing at the window gazing aimlessly into space‚ tears running down her cheeks. It breaks my heart to see her like this. I have even considered letting her in. But rules are rules @carminita78‚” Immelman tweeted.
Carminita is Immelman’s wife of nearly 17 years and the responses to the tweet quickly betrayed the funny side of it. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was one who responded:
“Knowing your wife‚ it’s YOU outside‚ cuzzy!!!!!!”
Immelman’s humour showed no signs of letting up with his response to Pietersen’s tweet.
“Ha! You know us well........she’s gonna crush me fo taking this photo......Face with tears of joy‚” Immelman chuckled.
Carminita then stepped in with her fire response:
“@TrevorImmelman you BLIKSEM! @KP24 you do know us well! If anyone goes outside‚ it ain’t the kids‚ myself or the dog‚” Carminita said.
The light-hearted to-ing and fro-ing continued‚ from where Immelman‚ on a serious note‚ said that he and his family were in self-isolation and none of them have tested positive for the virus.
“None of my family or I have it‚ we have followed Government guidelines and stayed home for the last 2 weeks in order to not get it or spread it. Stay safe and stay healthy‚” Immelman said.
