Felix's Olympic dream endures despite Tokyo delay

She noted that the news would resonate differently with diehard sports fans, casual Olympics observers and Olympic hopefuls -- who might find it "a crushing blow."

"I've woken up every morning for the last 6,055 days, since I was 17 years old, relentlessly pursuing Olympic Gold," she wrote. "This has been a sobering reminder that we are not owed our dreams, those dreams do not come free and you do not accomplish them alone."

She also noted that the sense of loss felt by would-be Olympians on Tuesday was relative amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more than 18,000 deaths and more than 400,000 declared infections worldwide.

With a third of the world under lockdown in hopes of slowing the spread of the disease, Felix said that plenty of workers and business owners were facing job loss and uncertainty, just as parents wondered what the world would look like for their children in six months.

"We need to grieve our losses and collectively grieve the losses of others, but we have to hold onto hope," Felix said.

"Right now things are uncertain, we are facing tremendous challenges and loss of an unthinkable proportion," she said. "But as a global community we have to commit to waking up tomorrow morning and finding a new way to relentlessly pursue our audacious dreams."