Sport

Felix's Olympic dream endures despite Tokyo delay

By AFP - 25 March 2020 - 12:12
US sprinter Allyson Felix said that after learning the Olympic Games would be postponed she felt "alone, afraid and unsure."
US sprinter Allyson Felix said that after learning the Olympic Games would be postponed she felt "alone, afraid and unsure."
Image: Glyn KIRK / AFP

US sprint star Allyson Felix says she'll continue her pursuit of Olympic glory despite the postponement of the Tokyo Games in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

After 16 years at the pinnacle of her sport, the 34-year-old American is in the last lap of a glittering career that has seen her earn 13 World Championship titles and six Olympic golds - the most of any female track and field athlete.

"I am not sure what the future holds, but my goals have not changed," she wrote in an article posted on Time.com on Tuesday, after the International Olympic Committee confirmed the Tokyo Olympics would be pushed back to "no later than summer 2021."

"I still hope to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021 and I hope my journey to try to get back there will inspire you to keep moving forward."

Felix said that after learning the Games would be postponed she felt "alone, afraid and unsure."

Relief for athletes, blow for Japan as 2020 Olympics postponed

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, the first such delay in the 124-year modern history of the Games, as the coronavirus crisis ...
News
8 hours ago

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021

The International Olympic Committee and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later ...
Sport
1 day ago

She noted that the news would resonate differently with diehard sports fans, casual Olympics observers and Olympic hopefuls -- who might find it "a crushing blow."

"I've woken up every morning for the last 6,055 days, since I was 17 years old, relentlessly pursuing Olympic Gold," she wrote. "This has been a sobering reminder that we are not owed our dreams, those dreams do not come free and you do not accomplish them alone."

She also noted that the sense of loss felt by would-be Olympians on Tuesday was relative amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more than 18,000 deaths and more than 400,000 declared infections worldwide.

With a third of the world under lockdown in hopes of slowing the spread of the disease, Felix said that plenty of workers and business owners were facing job loss and uncertainty, just as parents wondered what the world would look like for their children in six months.

"We need to grieve our losses and collectively grieve the losses of others, but we have to hold onto hope," Felix said.

"Right now things are uncertain, we are facing tremendous challenges and loss of an unthinkable proportion," she said. "But as a global community we have to commit to waking up tomorrow morning and finding a new way to relentlessly pursue our audacious dreams."

Lions and Dolphins declared franchise champions after coronavirus disruption

The Lions and the Dolphins have been declared franchise champions of the 4-Day Domestic Series and the Momentum One-Day Cup respectively after ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Why the Lions will have no excuse for being out of shape should Super rugby return this season

Should Super rugby return this season the Lions will have no excuse for being out of shape.
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs' appeal against sanctions handed down by FIFA over Dax matter affected by coronavirus

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Andriamirado ’Dax’ Andrianarimanana is likely to have served his four-month suspension by the time AmaKhosi’s appeal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X