The Queen of Smoke is one of SA’s most fearless female racing car drivers

You may not believe it when you first meet Stacey-Lee May, but this soft-spoken 24-year-old has made a name for herself as one of SA’s most fearless competitive drivers. Known in racing circles as the Queen of Smoke, May is a household name in spinning — one of the fastest growing motorsports in SA.

Driving her trademark pink BMW M325i, she has made appearances on shows like So You Think You Can Spin, Top Gear SA and The Grand Tour. Most recently, she also starred alongside SA actress Charlize Theron on Netflix's Motorsport show, Hyperdrive. To top it all off, May's hard work and dedication to her sport earned her the Gauteng’s Woman of Honour award in 2019.

It is for this reason that Three Ships Whisky has chosen to feature the talented Queen of Smoke in its #MadeExceptionalMadeHere visual collaboration series that focuses on exceptional South Africans. May has made a name for herself, and similar to the globally-award-winning Three Ships Whisky, has proven that combining passion with hard work can produce perfection.

