Have you got what it takes to become the first WWE Superstar to emerge from South Africa?

The first-ever talent tryout will be held in Johannesburg during the WWE Live tour in April and in May.

The WWE LIVE tour of SA starts at Grand Arena in Cape Town on April 29‚ then will wow the crowds at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ Durban on April 30‚ and finally at Ticketpro Dome‚ Johannesburg on May 1 and 2.

The two-day tryout will give male and female athletes from SA the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando‚ Florida‚ USA.

“SA is renowned for producing tough‚ uncompromising athletes proven by the hugely dominant performance of the Springboks rugby team last year to become world champions‚” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque‚ WWE Executive Vice President‚ Global Talent Strategy & Development.

“I want to bring those same dynamic‚ powerful and entertaining qualities from SA’s best male and female athletes to WWE.