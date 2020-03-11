Aleck Skhosana to fight Sascoc election list

Athletics SA (ASA) chairman Aleck Skhosana has described his disqualification from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) election as illegal.

Skhosana was disqualified from the election list together with Jerry Segwaba on Friday, a day after he made it public that he was not going to be bullied out of the race.

That came as a surprise as he was considered the man to give acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks a run for his money during the elections on March 28.

This left Hendricks, Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer as the main candidates to fight for the position.