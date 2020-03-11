Aleck Skhosana to fight Sascoc election list
Athletics SA (ASA) chairman Aleck Skhosana has described his disqualification from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) election as illegal.
Skhosana was disqualified from the election list together with Jerry Segwaba on Friday, a day after he made it public that he was not going to be bullied out of the race.
That came as a surprise as he was considered the man to give acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks a run for his money during the elections on March 28.
This left Hendricks, Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer as the main candidates to fight for the position.
"I will never accept to be taken out illegally but tomorrow [today] we will be brief you, we are still working on it [challenging his removal]," Skhosana said yesterday.
"Our lawyers are dealing with Sascoc, they have dealt with the nominations committee. We are challenging them and we are continuing with our campaign, nothing will stop us. We are going ahead with our plan."
Skhosana said he was surprised to see his name removed from the list and that no one briefed him about it.
"It is illegal, unconstitutional, we only got it on Friday afternoon but we will talk about everything on Wednesday [today] so the public can know. We will show you with our legal people what we have come to and the way forward. We are challenging this removal and we can't stay and do nothing."
