Wayde van Niekerk just waiting for his opportunity

Wayde van Niekerk has admitted that he is under pressure to defend his 400m Olympic title in Tokyo at the Olympic Games start in July.

Having been stuck on the sideline since injuring his right knee in a game of touch rugby in late 2017, the Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder is currently regaining lost ground as he prepares for the Olympics.

Since his injury he has been undergoing rehabilitation in Europe and locally over the past two years. But he says he is back and hungry to become a double 400m Olympic champion in Tokyo.

"I have been under pressure since I started athletics, it is part of the game. It is not something that goes away," he said during the Vitality Running World Cup launch in Johannesburg yesterday.

The run was launched yesterday around the world to encourage people to get more active and improve their health with an exciting five-week global running competition.