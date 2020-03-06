Aleck Skhosana vows to remain in race for Sascoc presidency

Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana insists he won't back down or be bullied out of the race to become SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president.

Last week, ASA announced Skhosana as their candidate to contest the position of Sascoc president.

After a war of words between the acting president, Barry Hendricks, and Tennis SA board member Ntambi Ravele, who has since taken her name off the presidency list, Skhosana says he will continue with his candidature until Sascoc decides who will be the president on March 28.

Ravele accused Hendricks of blocking her candidacy and she felt sabotaged in her bid to become the next president of the umbrella body for Olympics sports.

Ravele wrote to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Sascoc board expressing her displeasure. But Skhosana vowed to fight on: "Whatever will happen, I will not withdraw my name. I will continue and allow the membership of Sascoc to decide who is going to be president.