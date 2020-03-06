Aleck Skhosana vows to remain in race for Sascoc presidency
Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana insists he won't back down or be bullied out of the race to become SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president.
Last week, ASA announced Skhosana as their candidate to contest the position of Sascoc president.
After a war of words between the acting president, Barry Hendricks, and Tennis SA board member Ntambi Ravele, who has since taken her name off the presidency list, Skhosana says he will continue with his candidature until Sascoc decides who will be the president on March 28.
Ravele accused Hendricks of blocking her candidacy and she felt sabotaged in her bid to become the next president of the umbrella body for Olympics sports.
Ravele wrote to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Sascoc board expressing her displeasure. But Skhosana vowed to fight on: "Whatever will happen, I will not withdraw my name. I will continue and allow the membership of Sascoc to decide who is going to be president.
"I think the minister should appoint a team to investigate the complaint from Ravele versus my acting president and Tennis SA.
"I think this is the best way to deal with this matter rather than allow it to be dealt with by Sascoc because we may be subjective."
Skhosana believes he's the best candidate to take Sascoc forward as the association needed a turnaround strategy.
"I have been part of Sascoc for four years, and I know the ins and outs there. I know the challenges they are facing. I know what is broken and what is not. I know what needs to be fixed and what kind of people you need.
"I know what Sascoc needs to have credibility, integrity and to perform optimally for it to be respected by South Africans and the world."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.