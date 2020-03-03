Africa five-a-side tourney grows footprint.

Having launched as Castle Africa 5s in 2018, Africa's Premier Social Football League makes a return for the third successive year.

Since the launch of this unique social league, the continental five-a-side football showpiece has extended its reach in an effort to cultivate friendship bonds beyond borders. As of 2019, the campaign has been renamed to Africa Fives, as it is more inclusive, which is seen with the collaboration of seven ABinBev brands from across Africa.

In 2018 the campaign launched with six countries - South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Last year, saw a major step-up with the addition of three more countries in Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda. In addition to widening the league's footprint, a women's division was introduced to the League.

The 2020 edition is set to make an even bigger impact as the tournament will be extended from eight to 16 countries in both the men and women's divisions. The tournament is also open to amateur and professional players.

Entries for SA close at the end of this month.