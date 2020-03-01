Wayde van Niekerk says his focus this year is the 400m and he’s unlikely to be tempted to throw his hat into the mix for SA’s 4x100m relay team.

At full fitness Van Niekerk would be an obvious choice for the outfit which‚ even without him‚ is a medal contender at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

But having been stuck on the sidelines since injuring his right knee in a game of touch rugby in late 2017‚ the Olympic champion and 400m world record-holder wants to regain lost ground before hunting for new horizons.

“At the moment I’m not too focused in addition to what I’ve been working on‚” Van Niekerk said after winning the 400m title at the Free State championships in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

“I’ve been out for two years now so it’s really about baby steps and prioritising on what’s important and I think my main focus and priority is to try and get back to the 400m and get back to where I would like to be.”

Van Niekerk won the Olympic crown at Rio 2016 and the world title at Beijing 2015 and London 2017‚ but in his absence last year the world championship went to Steve Gardiner of Bahamas.