Widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, sues helicopter operator for fatal crash

The widow of Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the operator of the helicopter that crashed in foggy weather last month, killing her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and all seven others aboard.

The 72-page complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as Vanessa Bryant was joined by thousands of mourners paying tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star at a memorial service at the Staples Center, the team's home arena.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified general and punitive damages, named as defendants Island Express Helicopters, its holding company and the heirs of its pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was one of those who died in the Jan. 26 crash.

Island Express declined to comment on the litigation.

The complaint alleges 28 counts of negligence and breach of duty, accusing the defendants of failing to exercise "ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft" and "in providing proper and safe aircraft services."

Among the specific allegations made in the lawsuit, it says Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff," "failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions" and "failed to keep a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles."