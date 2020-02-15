Tiger Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods will not play next week's World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Mexico City.

His name was the most prominent of several big names missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.

World number two Brooks Koepka, and former number ones Justin Rose and Jason Day are also skipping the event, along with Americans Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler and Swede Henrik Stenson.

Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship in his debut at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year.