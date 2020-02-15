I am here to stay, stresses Caster Semenya after comeback victory

SA's double Olympic champion Caster Semenya beat seven high school athletes on Friday in a 300-metre race, her first outing since being barred last July from her favourite event.

"I am here to stay," stressed media-shy Semenya after winning over the novel distance in Johannesburg. "Track and field, you will still see my face. That is all I can say for now."

Semenya won the race at the University of Johannesburg in 36.78 seconds with Taylor Bieldt (37.22) second and Kirsten Ahrems (38.36) third.

The 29-year-old won 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals and three world titles over 800 metres, but can no longer compete at that distance because of a testosterone-related ruling.