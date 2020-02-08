Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin give US 2-0 Fed Cup lead over Latvia

Newly minted Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave the United States a commanding 2-0 lead over Latvia on the opening day of their Fed Cup qualifying tie on Friday.

Williams survived a late wobble to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) in the final match of the night in Everett, Washington.

Kenin had put the United States up 1-0 with a brisk 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams followed with a hard-fought win over Ostapenko that improved her perfect record in Fed Cup singles to 14-0.

"I'm really proud of being able to get the win for the team," said Williams, who was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open in her latest bid to match Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.

Williams needed two tiebreakers and one hour and 46 minutes to do it.

She appeared poised to finish Ostapenko off after breaking for a 6-5 lead in the second set, but she was broken herself in the next game and dropped the first two points of the ensuing tiebreaker.