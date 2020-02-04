'GirlDad' Lebron James picks Gianna Bryant's number for All-Star Game

The NBA's two All-Star teams will wear jersey numbers honoring the memory of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in the mid-season showcase, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a simple reason for going with Gianna Bryant's No. 2.

"Zhuri," James said, referring to his own five-year-old daughter.

James spoke movingly on Friday of the joy Bryant had found since his retirement in life as a family man and father of four daughters.

"It felt like these last three years were the happiest I've ever seen him," James said.

The numbers are among the planned All-Star weekend tributes to Bryant and Gianna, who were among nine people who died in helicopter crash on January 26.

The team captained by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear the No. 24 that Bryant wore in the later stages of his 20-year NBA career.