'Not forgotten' - grieving Lakers honor Kobe Bryant

Then it was James's turn, his voice solemn as he recited the names of all nine killed when the helicopter went down in the rugged hills of Calabasas in suburban Los Angeles: Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton's mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser, pilot Ara Zobayan and, finally, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

"I've got something written down," James said. "They asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be.

"But Laker Nation, I'd be selling y'all short if I read off this shit so I'm gonna go straight from the heart," he added to cheers.

"The first thing that comes to mind, man, is it's all about family.

"As I look around this arena, we're all grieving, we're all hurt, we're all heartbroken. When we go through things like this the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family."

James said the time for a Bryant memorial would come, but said he considered this night "a celebration" of Bryant's 20-year career - all spent with the Lakers - and of the life he was making since he retired in 2016.

"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the getting up, sitting down to everything, the countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became the best dad we've seen over the last three years."

"The fact that I'm here now means so much to me," James added. "I'm going to continue with my teammates to continue his legacy not only for this year but as long as we can continue to play the game of basketball that we love, because that's what Kobe Bryant would want.

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant: 'Mamba Out,'" James said, recalling Bryant's sign-off when he retired.

"But in the words of us: 'Not forgotten.' Live on brother."