Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour

"King" Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one if successful in the Melbourne Park decider on Sunday.

Against those overwhelming odds, few are giving Dominic Thiem much of a chance to wrench the title from his iron grip and clinch a maiden Grand Slam.

But the Austrian, remarkably, is the one with the recent edge.

Djokovic is 6-4 in their career head-to-heads, but Thiem has won four of the last five.

Three of those were on his favoured clay, but he also came from a set down to beat the Serb on hardcourts at the ATP Finals in November.

Djokovic is the first to admit that the slick 26-year-old has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to compete on all surfaces.

And he acknowledges it is just a matter of time before Thiem wins a Slam.