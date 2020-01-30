Sport

Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final

By afp - 30 January 2020 - 13:21
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.

The pair boast one of world sport’s greatest rivalries, and after a tentative start the Serb quickly reinforced his recent dominance, showing no mercy to the Swiss maestro in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.

He will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

