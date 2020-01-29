World Cup skiing in China called off over coronavirus

Sport

Passengers wear masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020. The epidemic has now killed 132 people and infected nearly 6,000.
The World Cup skiing races in the Chinese resort of Yanqing, the first test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Wednesday.

"It is with great regret that all of the stakeholders are obliged to take the difficult decision to cancel the World Cup races in Yanqing this season," said International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian Franco Kasper.

"Although the risk level in Yanqing is low, the health and welfare of the athletes and all participants must take priority," he said.

The men's downhill and super-G races were scheduled for February 15 and February 16 in Yanqing, 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of Beijing.

The novel coronavirus epidemic has now killed 132 people and infected nearly 6,000.

