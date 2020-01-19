Five men to watch at the Australian Open

Five players to watch in the men's draw at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on Monday:

- Novak Djokovic -

Melbourne Park is a home away from home for the Serbian world number two who has won seven of the last 12 Australian Opens since making his Grand Slam breakthrough on its hardcourts way back in 2008.

Djokovic, who has amassed 16 Major tournament wins, thrashed his old sparring partner Rafael Nadal in last year's final to kick off another phenomenal year where he won his fifth Wimbledon title and collected five tournament victories to take his career tally to 77.

Now 32 and seeded two, he enters the tournament after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney with few betting against 'Nole' dominating his favourite event once again.

- Roger Federer -

Tennis royalty Federer is rapidly becoming the oldest swinger in town but even at 38, he still has the tools to add to his all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.