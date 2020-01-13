Grace takes SA golf honours

Four consecutive second-nine birdies powered Branden Grace to a three-shot victory yesterday at the South African Open in Johannesburg and ended a 25-month trophy drought.

Grace began the back nine of the final round at Randpark Golf Club at 17 under par and level with fellow South African and defending champion Louis Oosthuizen, the overnight leader.

His birdie rush began at 11 and continued through 14 to turn the tide and give Grace a final round 62, and his first silverware since winning the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge. Grace completed the European Tour tournament in 263 shots, 21 under par, with 2010 British Open champion Oosthuizen (68) second, three strokes adrift.