Serena Williams powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020

Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight-sets victory at the Auckland WTA Classic on Tuesday.

With an eye on the Australian Open later in the month, the 38-year-old worked her way into a blistering performance that proved too much for the 1.7 metre (5ft 6in) Italian.

"I feel really good, it was fun to be out there," Williams said after sealing her 6-3, 6-2 victory with her eighth ace against the 99th-ranked Giorgi.

"It's really good that I still have some power left in my arms and my legs."

Williams, originally drawn to play two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova before the Russian pulled out due to a virus, said her preparation had been helped by playing doubles with Caroline Wozniacki the previous evening which allowed her to adapt to the blustery Auckland weather.