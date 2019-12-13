Late fightback keeps Tiger Woods’s US in hunt at Presidents Cup

Melbourne - The US team staged a stirring late comeback to stay in the hunt at the Presidents Cup on Friday after the tournament appeared to be slipping away, with Tiger Woods hailing their “phenomenal” spirit.

The US went into the alternate shot or foursomes format on day two trailing 4-1, after Ernie Els’s Internationals enjoyed their best start to the biennial matchplay event since 2005.

They ended it 6.5-3.5 behind after clawing back against Els’ young unit, who had looked to be closing on the Internationals’ first victory since their only title in 1998.

At one point the Internationals were in firm control, but Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay both drilled huge putts on the 18th to clinch narrow victories for a US team that desperately needed points, with playing-captain Woods leading wild celebrations.

The pulsating day ended with the points split — two wins each and one tie.

With 30 points at stake over the week, the Internationals need another nine from Saturday’s eight matches and the 12 singles on Sunday for a famous victory.