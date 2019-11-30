Proteas netball coach considers changes after narrow first Test defeat to Roses

South Africa coach Dorette Badenhorst may make changes for the second match of the netball Test series against England at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Saturday (3pm).

The Proteas lost 63-58 in extra time to the England Roses in the opening match on Friday night and they have to win on Saturday to level the three match series 1-1.

Faced with the short turnaround, Badenhorst said after Friday’s loss that their post-match analysis will answer the questions on what went wrong in the first Test and how they will need to react on Saturday.

“We need to go back and analyse this match and see what went wrong, why we can’t lead the quarters, and why there are not enough options for us to play the ball forward,” she said.

“We have a very short time for recovery. A player like Shadine van der Merwe played very hard and it will affect their bodies on Saturday. We must recover well, do our analysis and maybe bring in or two other players to have bodies that are 100 percent for battle.”

Van der Merwe was named the player of the match for her strong performance in defence with Phumza Maweni.