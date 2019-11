Ferrari happy to hear Lewis Hamilton could be available in 2021

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six-time Formula One world champion for 2021.

“Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver,” Binotto told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked if he would like to sign Mercedes' Briton.

“Knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy.

“But honestly it’s too early for any decision, so we are happy with the drivers we’ve got at the moment and I think certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do.”

Hamilton, like several other top drivers, including Ferrari's four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, will be out of contract at the end of 2020.

That raises the potential for a major shake-up of the driver market next year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is committed beyond 2020 but there has been speculation that Vettel could leave the Italian team or even retire altogether.

Hamilton, 34, won this year's championship two races ago at the US Grand Prix and has said his decision to stay at Mercedes would depend on what team boss Toto Wolff decides to do.

The Austrian has been tipped as a future replacement for Formula One chief executive Chase Carey.