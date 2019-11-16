Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in Brazilian practice

Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari one-two in practice for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on Friday, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third fastest on an incident-filled afternoon at a damp Interlagos.

Vettel, a three-time winner in Brazil, lapped in one minute 09.217 seconds on soft tyres with Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc, who has a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change, 0.021 slower.

“I think it was a decent day, we understood what the car needs,” said Vettel. “I am pretty confident we can do a step forwards.

“In the race it will be difficult because others looked quite a bit faster than us.”

Mercedes, who head into the season’s penultimate race weekend with both titles already secured for an unprecedented sixth year in a row, had Valtteri Bottas fourth.