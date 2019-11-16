SA hope Zander Lombard surges into Nedbank Challenge lead at Sun City

He earlier had to take three off the tee on the third hole when he drove the ball deep into bushes and took a penalty drop after another wayward drive on the eighth. He escaped with bogey on both occasions.

But a third errant drive on 17 proved more costly.

The tee shot requires a long carry over water and Detry pulled his drive into the lake and needed to play three off the tee for the second time in his round.

It could have been five off the tee but his second drive, which was seemingly headed for more disaster, hit a windsock pole on the edge of the water and bounced into play. He made a double-bogey six.

Detry made five birdies and an eagle but had four bogeys and a double bogey.

While Lombard was scorching around the longest course on the European Tour, there were struggles for his playing partners, defending champion Lee Westwood and home favourite Ernie Els.

The two veterans, who started the day alongside Lombard in joint fourth place, both dropped down the leader board.

Westwood dropped shots on both the par-fives on the first nine and struggled to a one-over 73, while Els had a nightmare stretch, dropping seven shots in four holes from the fourth, twice driving into thick bush as well as duffing a chip and missing a short putt.

He took 43 shots to the turn on the way to a nine-over-par 81.

Kalle Samooja of Sweden made an albatross two on the par-five tenth, his first hole of the day. It was the fifth albatross of the season on the European Tour, achieved with a four-iron from 235 yards.

He briefly appeared on the leader board, making 31 on his first nine but faded with 40 on the second nine for a 71.