Mexican GP expect 135,000 fans with 'more women, less beer'

Organisers of this weekend’s potential title-deciding Mexican Grand Prix are expecting a bumper crowd of more than 135,000 fans — including more women than ever before.

The president of event promoters CIE, Alejandro Soberon, said that the race weekend had sold out for the fifth year in succession with 30 per cent more women set to attend.

“I suspect we are going to have more women — and less beer,” said Soberon.

“It used to be a more male-oriented thing. I think it’s going to be a change of the dynamic for the future.”

He added that CIE’s data showed a surge of interest from women, which he credited to a Netflix series about Formula One.

“It’s directly related to the Netflix series,” he told reporters on Friday.

“They answered and commented and — at least here in Mexico — it was widely successful.”

A 10-part series called ‘Drive to Survive’ was produced in 2018, concentrating on mid-grid teams after Mercedes and Ferrari declined to be involved.

A new series involving all the teams is under production this year.

Five-time champion Lewis Hamilton has to outscore his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 14 points to clinch his sixth title in Sunday’s race.