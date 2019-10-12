Sport

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge busts two-hour marathon barrier

By reuters - 12 October 2019 - 10:32
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, on October 12 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours when he completed the 42 kilometres in one hour 59.40 minutes on Saturday.

The run was not officially recognised by the sport’s governing body IAAF because Kipchoge used rotating pacemakers and a pacecar and was not in official competition.

