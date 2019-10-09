Get ready to slim with the Fat Cats

While online entries to the Fat Cats 10km race taking place this weekend close at midday tomorrow, runners should still have sufficient time to enter the club's inaugural race - taking place in Midrand - in the next few days.

Manual entries, the club has announced, will be available at Waterfall Market at the Mall of Africa, which is hosting the race, from midday on Friday and Saturday, as well as from 5am on race day, Sunday. The race starts at 7am.

Founded in 2003 initially as a football club, Fat Cats has evolved to include other disciplines such as running, launching their own race in July.

"The event is sanctioned by Central Gauteng Athletics, and will comprise a 10km race, 5km fun run, a 1.6km Kitten Miler and a 250m Nappy Dash.

"The race with the secured venue of Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa, affirms the running and corporate communities' belief and support of our ambitions as a young club," the club said in a statement.