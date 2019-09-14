South Africa’s Lloyd Harris fought back from two breaks down in the second set of his match against Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kuzmanov to give the home team an unassailable 3-1 lead in their Davis Cup tie.

Harris won 6-4 7-6 (3) to add to his three-set win over Aleksandar Lazarov on day one‚ which secured two crucial victories for South Africa at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands‚ Cape Town.

Team SA ended winning the Euro/Africa II tie 4-1 after Philip Henning beat Gabriel Donev 6-2 6-3 in the dead fifth rubber.

They now enter the playoffs for World Group I‚ which takes place next March. The draw for that tie will be made next Thursday.

Earlier on day two the SA doubles duo of Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse beat Alexander Donev and Lazarov 6-3 6-2 to make it advantage to SA.