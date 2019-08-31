Sport

Serena Williams juggles motherhood, fashion while chasing history

By AFP - 31 August 2019 - 09:20
Serena Williams reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their Round Three Women's Singles match of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 30, 2019.
Serena Williams reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their Round Three Women's Singles match of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 30, 2019.
Image: Kena Betancur / AFP

While Serena Williams chases tennis history at the US Open, she's also planning a fashion show and spending as much time as she can with baby daughter Olympia.

The 37-year-old American advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows on Friday by defeating Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2 in only 74 minutes.

Williams, seeking her 24th Grand Slam title to match the all-time record set by Margaret Court, will play Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic on Sunday for a quarter-finals berth.

But she's spending precious rest time preparing for her clothing line's presentation at Fashion Week, next week's apparel spectacular in New York.

And the six-time US Open champion finds that the feeling of missing her daughter is tougher than what opponents put her through.

Serena Williams on banned umpire Ramos: 'I don't know who that is'

Serena Williams is trying hard to move past last year's US Open final meltdown, preferring to forget the umpire she called a "liar" and "thief" and ...
Sport
3 days ago

"The toughest thing right now is being away from my daughter. That's the only thing that's tough," said Williams, who often trains early to spend the rest of her day with Olympia.

"In tournament schedule, it's totally different, so I'm kind of pushed out of my usual day-to-day life - 'Oh, my God, I'm not with her,'" Williams said.

"That has been the most, I mean 'the' toughest, thing I've ever dealt with in my career."

Two years ago, Williams suffered a lung blood clot during labor while giving birth to Olympia, sparking major concerns and a significant hospital stay.

"I don't really think about it, but it's cool," she said. "I think two years ago I had things attached to my arm, IVs, and it was a miracle that happened, having my baby. It was really a great day for me.

"Then it all went downhill. It all went downhill after that for a good five days. But I'm here and I'm going to be reflecting on my opponent more than anything."

Williams routs Sharapova in US Open start, 'rusty' Federer wins

Serena Williams overwhelmed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the US Open in search of her 24th Grand Slam title while ...
Sport
3 days ago

'Heart literally aches' 

Now Williams feels sadness at leaving her baby for the tennis court.

"In the beginning she would really be upset when I left. And now she's a little bit better. I think I'm a little more upset," Williams said.

"It's hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I'm not around her. But it's good for me, I guess, to keep working - and just to all moms out there that it's not easy. It's really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do."

This week, that means work matches around New York Fashion Week plans for her clothing brand.

"I'm obviously super hands-on," she said. "Right now I'm actually working on the order I want the outfits to go down (the runway), which is shocking. Last night I was making notes on alterations on the fit model.

"I'm like, 'OK Serena, make sure you stay focused on your tennis.' But also, I do want to have a successful brand."

"I'm definitely dedicated to tennis, but I'm definitely going to go home and I have a huge board where I'm going to lay out the order of the show."

Serena Willliams powers past No. 1-bound Osaka, Halep retires hurt

Serena Williams won the rematch Friday, dominating Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to ensure the Japanese star won't leave Toronto with a title to go with her ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Serena Williams wins first match since Wimbledon final, Naomi Osaka advances

Serena Williams looked solid in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, defeating 20th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-3 on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Simona Halep thwarts Serena Williams’ history bid with Wimbledon final triumph

Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams’s latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'They just accused him for nothing': Supporters of 'Major 1' firm on his ...
X