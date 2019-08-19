Sport

Tiger Woods misses chance to defend Tour Championship title

By AFP - 19 August 2019 - 09:40
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
There will be no defending champion at next week’s Tour Championship after Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the season-ending event.

Only the top 30 players on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list are eligible to play at East Lake in Atlanta, where $15 million will be up for grabs for the winner.

Woods needed to place about sixth at the BMW Championship on Sunday to qualify, but he tied for 37th at Medinah, a distant 18 strokes behind winner Justin Thomas.

Apart from his win at the Masters for his 15th major title, Woods had a relatively quiet season, which petered out without a whimper amid physical and emotional fatigue.

“The rest of the tournaments I didn’t really play as well as I wanted to, but at the end of the day, I’m the one with the green jacket,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Still, Woods will be disappointed not to get a chance to return to the scene of one of the most memorable victories of his career.

Successfully returning last year from major back surgery, he ended a five-year drought with his two-stroke win at East Lake, the 80th of his PGA Tour career, which was at the time just two shy of Sam Snead’s all-time mark.

