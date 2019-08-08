EFC fighters go head-to-head: live-stream the showdown on Showmax

It’s a date at the octagon this long weekend as EFC fighters Nkazimulo Zulu and Faeez Jacobs do battle for the interim 61kg championship title on Saturday August 10 from 8pm, live from Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria and streamed on Showmax.

As current champion JP Buys will not be defending his title at the EFC 81 event, this interim title match has been set up between two of the best and most exciting athletes on the roster.

Zulu vs Jacobs is being live-streamed on Showmax. Head over to the new Sports section on Showmax, select MMA as your sports category and click “Add to My Events” for a reminder.

If you’re an EFC fan, Showmax also has all the best fights, submissions and knockouts from 2017 and 2018 in EFC Best of Series Premium Fights, featuring the likes of Lin, Zouak, Mazany, Bright, Oosthuizen, Djikasa, Drotschie, Kayambala, Penco, Austin, Ridley and more.