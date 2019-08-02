Tatjana Schoenmaker claims breaststroke gold in Tokyo
Tatjana Schoenmaker hit Tokyo in winning fashion on Friday as she claimed victory in the 200m breaststroke at the season’s first World Cup meet in the Japanese city.
Just a year out from the 2020 Olympic Games in the Japanese capital‚ Schoenmaker clocked 2min 22.35sec to eclipse more than half a second off the four-year-old series record.
The SA star‚ a silver medallist at the recent world championships‚ was nearly two seconds faster than runner-up Reona Aoki of Japan.
Schoenmaker will compete in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.