Teen chess whizz scoops sportsman of the year at inaugural Mpumalanga Sports Awards

Chess player Banele Mhango, 16, who was named sportsman of the year in the first Mpumalanga Sports Awards believes the recognition will encourage him to do his best to place the country on the international map.

Banele has earned himself a FIDE master title in chess and has represented the country in competitions in Kenya and Egypt.

He was named sportsman of the year, beating several other nominees at the awards held in Mbombela on Sunday night.

“I’m very happy to be recognised by my province. The nomination alone encourages me to do more. I’m going to make sure that I keep my cool and play chess well in order to be the best for the country and my province,” said Banele.

Banele, from Lehawu near White River, was also given a cheque of R20,000 at the awards. He is a grade 11 pupil at Lehawu Secondary School.

He has won almost all competitions in Mpumalanga but could not make it to Greece last year due to a misunderstanding with organisers and lack of funding.