Nearly half of SA Olympic qualifying standards yet to be finalised

With exactly a year to go to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, almost half of SA’s sports bodies have yet to sign off qualifying standard agreements with the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Athletics, swimming, football, rugby, tennis, hockey, cycling and fencing are among the 14 federations that have yet to conclude the deals, while 16 have signed.

Boxing is in limbo amid the suspension of the international body, while handball isn’t considering qualification attempts - and skateboarding, one of the new sports to be featured in Japan, hasn’t yet bothered forming a body.

Sascoc board member Debbie Alexander, chair of the high performance commission, said at a media conference in Johannesburg to mark a year to go to the opening ceremony that in some cases there were disputes with federations.