Look at the glitter and you’ll see that SA cracked an African relay record at the world championships in Gwangju on Wednesday morning.

But examine the individual times and you’ll discover they under-performed.

Christopher Reid‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker‚ Ryan Coetzee and Erin Gallagher smashed more than four seconds off the previous continental mark‚ also held by SA‚ as they clocked 3min 49.90sec in the mixed-gender 4x100m medley relay.

“I’m pretty sure we’re all pretty stoked about that result‚” Gallagher said afterwards.

“It was fun with the team‚” added Coetzee. “Disappointed that we’re out.”

Overall they ended 15th out of the 38 teams that started.

They were more than eight seconds off the pace-setting Americans and 04.70sec behind the Germans‚ the slowest of the eight qualifiers for Wednesday’s final.

They ended eighth out of 10 in their heat where the top five outfits had women starting off the relay in the backstroke leg. The next three all had men.