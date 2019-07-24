Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has confirmed that the new national team coach to replace Norma Plummer will be announced next month.

Plummer‚ who has been in charge since 2015 and led the Proteas to a fourth-place finish at the recently completed World Cup‚ is not renewing her contract but will act as as mentor to the soon-to-be appointed coach.

“We will be announcing the new coach during the National Netball Championships in Johannesburg next month‚” said Molokoane.

“We are going to highjack the championships to make this announcement at UJ because we think it will be proper to do it with the national team‚ the players and the sponsors there.

"The sooner we announce the new coach the better because we have a Test series against England in November in Cape Town.

“We also have the Africa Netball Championships where about 16 national teams are coming to play in Cape Town.

"We must announce the coach sooner because she must prepare the team for those events. So‚ it is important that we make the announcement sooner rather than later for everybody to know where they stand.”

Molokoane said the incoming coach would be a South African.

The new mentor is expected to learn from the experience of Plummer‚ who has won the World Cup with Australia as a player and a coach.

“Coach Norma has announced that she is not available for us going forward but even if she was available‚ we were going to say to her that a South African must be coaching the team in 2023‚” Molokoane said.

“Norma will continue as mentor because we believe that we don’t have to set up somebody for failure.

"She (Norma) did such a good job and we can’t push someone in and say we expect her to do the same.

"Norma must mentor this person until she tells us that she is ready to continue on her own.”