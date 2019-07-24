Chad Le Clos wins bronze in the 200m butterfly at World Championships

Chad le Clos had to settle for bronze in the 200m butterfly final at the 18th Fina World Championships after 19-year-old Hungarian teenager Kristóf Milák stormed to gold in Gwangju on Wednesday afternoon.

Le Clos‚ who led at the beginning‚ was overpowered by the Hungarian who shattered legendary Michael Phelps's 10-year-old record (1:51.51) to stop the clock in a time of 1:50.73.

Japan's Daiya Seto finished second in a time of 1:53.86 while Le Clos was third on 1:54.15.