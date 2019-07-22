Tatjana eyes history as she qualifies for 100m breaststroke final

Tatjana Schoenmaker will make history at the world championships in Korea on Tuesday night if she can make the podium in the 100m breaststroke final.

But she will most probably have to break her own national record to become the first SA woman to make a podium at a world championship gala in an Olympic-sized 50-metre pool.

The double Commonwealth Games champion was second in her semifinal in Gwangju on Monday night‚ qualifying fifth-fastest for the eight-lane final.

Veteran Russian Yuliya Efimova won Schoenmaker’s semifinal in the best time of the night‚ 1min 05.56sec‚ with the South African touching in 1:06.61.

American world record-holder Lilly King won the other semifinal in 1:05.66‚ ahead of Japan’s Reona Aoki (1:06.30) and Martina Carraro of Italy (1:06.39).