Shane Lowry on brink of breakthrough Open win at gloomy Portrush

Ireland's Shane Lowry is on the brink of a hugely popular first major win as he holds a four-shot lead over Englishman Tommy Fleetwood heading into the final round of the British Open on Sunday, but wind and rain were set to wreak havoc at Royal Portrush.

Lowry delighted the thousands of fans following him around the Dunluce links in the first Open to be held in Northern Ireland since 1951, with an eight-under par round of 63 to seize the lead on Saturday.

His 16-under overall total of 197 is the lowest after 54 holes in British Open history.

However, Lowry's chances of beating the overall record to par of 19-under set by Tiger Woods at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2000 could be undone by bad weather.