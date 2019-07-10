Sport

Murray and Williams' Wimbledon dream over

By AFP - 10 July 2019 - 17:46
Andy Murray of Great Britain and Serena Williams in action against Fabrice Martin of France and Raquel Atawo of the United States in action in the mixed doubles during Day 8 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England.
Image: TPN/Getty Images

Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl — a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.

British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery.

