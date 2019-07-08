Serena Williams crushes Suarez Navarro to reach quarter-finals

Williams, seeded 11th, had little match practice coming into Wimbledon because of injury and teamed up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles to get some more playing time.

"I've had more matches this week than the past five months but it's definitely good and I know I can play and I'm now physically better (so) it's almost a feeling of relief more than anything," she said immediately after coming off court.

Suarez Navarro, ranked 31 in the world and one of the smaller players on tour, lacks the big weapons and serving power needed for grass and has always had trouble against Williams.

Monday's defeat was her seventh against the seven times Wimbledon champion.

Though the Spaniard broke the American's serve in the second set, she had no answer for Williams's pounding groundstrokes. Suarez Navarro slipped trying to retrieve the ball to go match-point down, then mis-hit a backhand to concede defeat.