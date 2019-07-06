Serena Williams, Ashley Barty cruise into Wimbledon last 16

Twenty-three major champion Serena Williams made the second week of Wimbledon for the 16th time on Saturday while world number one Ashleigh Barty booked her maiden place in the fourth round.

Barty overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 while 37-year-old, seven-time champion Williams produced her most convincing display in dispensing with German Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4.

Barty, bidding to become the first Australian Wimbledon women's champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

She is also the first Australian woman to make the second week since 2010.

"That was really good," said Barty. "I served really well and getting out of the love 40 game was massive.

"Incredible it is a first for me (to be in the last 16), new territory for me."